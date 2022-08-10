Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $15.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

