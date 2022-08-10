Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,151. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

