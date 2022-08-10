Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,049 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

