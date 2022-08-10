Lido DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

