LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. LifeStance Health Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,392. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,780 shares of company stock worth $2,793,504 in the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

About LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

