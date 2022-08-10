Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.46 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

