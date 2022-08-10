Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.