Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 225,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.03. 13,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

