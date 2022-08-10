Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 81,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.