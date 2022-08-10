Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.37. 14,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,773. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

