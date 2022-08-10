Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 584,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.29. 2,975,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

