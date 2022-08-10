Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,904 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,467,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 414,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

