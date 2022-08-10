Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

