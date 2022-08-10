LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Hits $972,230.75

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $972,230.75 and $105.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10,123.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00068579 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.