London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($103.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

