Loser Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $461,481.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $461,481.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00039610 BTC.
Loser Coin Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
