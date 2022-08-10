Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,444. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.