LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 586,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.