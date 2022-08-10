LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. 192,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

