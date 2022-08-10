LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 46,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,740. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

