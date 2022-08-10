LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 390,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.