LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 358,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,396. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

