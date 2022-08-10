M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Up 5.6%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). 67,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 75,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, July 18th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.05.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

