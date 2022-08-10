Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.91 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 10,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 210,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

