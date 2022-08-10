MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 509,801 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.