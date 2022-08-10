Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

TSE MG traded up C$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.71. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.2700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

