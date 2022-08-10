Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MGGet Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE MG traded up C$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.71. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.

Magna International (TSE:MGGet Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.2700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.55.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Dividend History for Magna International (TSE:MG)

