Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Magna International Stock Performance
TSE MG traded up C$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.71. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.2700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Read More
