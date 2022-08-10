Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 305,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,796. Magnite has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite Company Profile

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

