MakiSwap (MAKI) One Day Volume Tops $36,343.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $214,863.08 and $36,343.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

