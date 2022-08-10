Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.24

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 560723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

