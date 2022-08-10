Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.24

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 560723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Makita Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Read More
