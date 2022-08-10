MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064506 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 498,064,331 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.