Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

MFC stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 400,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,758. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

