Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

