Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Down 1.1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 87,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 43,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

