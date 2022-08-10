Margaret Tooth Sells 6,907 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00.
TRUP traded up $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 614,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,430. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.
TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
