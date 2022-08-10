Margaret Tooth Sells 6,907 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00.

Trupanion Trading Up 10.9 %

TRUP traded up $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 614,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,430. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

