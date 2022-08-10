Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,969,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 28.1% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

GDX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 1,006,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,691,891. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

