Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

