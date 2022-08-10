Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

