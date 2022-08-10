Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

MASI traded up $9.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,892,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

