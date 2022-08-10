Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.
Masimo Price Performance
MASI traded up $9.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
