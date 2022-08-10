Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.54. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

