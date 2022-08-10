Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.35. 82,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

