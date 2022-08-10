Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.