Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. 74 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,570. Materion has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 81.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 51.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Materion by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

