MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $990,634.75

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $990,634.75 and approximately $19,304.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,082.81 or 1.00080989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00228318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00153116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00256098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00071029 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049417 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

