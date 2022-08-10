MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading 2.9% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,310,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,949,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,576.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

