Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91). Approximately 123,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 372,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.92).

Medica Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.06. The company has a market cap of £197.12 million and a PE ratio of 3,160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

