Medicalchain (MTN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Medicalchain (MTN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $706,951.24 and $17,522.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

