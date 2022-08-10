Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $38.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00226935 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00498136 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

