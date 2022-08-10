MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
MLNK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 83,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,808. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22.
In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on MLNK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
