MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 83,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,808. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MeridianLink by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MLNK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.