MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

