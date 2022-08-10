Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 33.3 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,894,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $678.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.